FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CVR extends length of Oklahoma refinery work-CEO
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CVR extends length of Oklahoma refinery work-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Planned work at CVR Energy Inc’s Oklahoma refinery will last longer than originally expected in the aftermath of a September boiler explosion that killed two workers, Chief Executive Jack Lipinski told analysts on Tuesday.

The turnaround at the 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, had been planned for 45 days, Lipinski said during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

The work will take up to 55 days because of a loss of steam after the Sept. 28 boiler explosion. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.

The Wynnewood plant is expected to run up to 38,000 bpd in the fourth quarter because of the work, Lipinski said. CVR’s 120,000 bpd refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas, is expected to run at full rates during the quarter, he said.

Lipinski also said the company’s logistics system, which includes a 35,000 bpd crude gathering and trucking system in Oklahoma and Kansas, is “poised for growth” as crude production ramps up in Kansas’ Mississippi Lime shale play and other such inland U.S. plays.

“Everywhere we turn around there is more crude picking up,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.