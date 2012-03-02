Delek reports FCC regenerator malfunction at Texas refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

March 2 (Reuters) - Delek U.S. Holdings on Friday reported a malfunction in the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) regenerator at its 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Tyler, Texas, according to a filing with state environmental regulators.

“Mitigation measures including FCCU operational adjustments were implemented,” the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)