Delta's Monroe Energy Trainer, PA refinery is operational-source

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Monroe Energy’s 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania is fully back in service although not at full rates, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

The alklylation unit at the refinery, which never shut ahead of Hurricane Sandy earlier in the week, was the last unit to receive feed.

The plant was shut down last September by then ConocoPhillips, who wanted to sell it due to poor profit margins. It was bought by Delta unit, Monroe Energy, as a way to manage high jet fuel costs by the airline.