Federal mediator tapped for Delta refinery talks

(Reuters) - A federal mediator has been called in to revive stalled labor negotiations at Delta Airlines Inc’s Philadelphia-area refinery, as both sides seek to prevent the nation’s largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years from spreading to the East Coast.

The presence of a federal mediator is uncommon and signals that the local chapter of the United Steelworkers union and Monroe Energy, a Delta subsidiary, remain far apart at the negotiating table, according to local labor and company officials.

Local tensions are one of several factors that the leadership at USW International has considered when calling for strikes at 12 other refineries across the country. While most of those refineries continue to operate using management staff, some oil traders fear the strike may begin to disrupt supplies and drive up fuel prices if it drags on.

The union requested a mediator last week, just days before its contract expired on Sunday. The union is operating under a rolling 24-hour contract, and the USW International could order a strike at anytime at the 185,000 barrel-per-day plant.

“We thought he was needed, so we called him,” Denis Stephano, head of USW local 10-234, said Monday of the union’s decision to request a mediator.

The USW International, which is leading negotiations for 65 refineries across the U.S., has already called for strikes in 15 facilities since Feb. 1, including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of U.S. domestic production capacity. Labor leaders have threatened more strikes if talks, which resume Wednesday, fail.

A strike at Trainer would represent a stark reversal of the mood just a few years ago when the USW and Delta Airlines worked together to help save the refinery. Some of the disagreement involves concessions refinery workers granted in 2012 to help save the facility.

Delta purchased the refinery to help manage its jet fuel costs, its biggest expense. In recent earnings calls, executives have called the experiment a financial success.

Negotiations take place simultaneously at the local and national level, with the national discussions involving specific items like wages and the use of contractors. But the dividing lines are not always clear.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to resolve the outstanding issues soon, but it’s fair to say that a number of local issues are affected by the National Oil Bargaining Pattern (NOBP), which Shell the industry lead negotiator and the USW, have not reached agreement on yet,” Adam Gatusso, a spokesman for Monroe Energy, said.

The federal mediator is from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. A spokesman for the agency said mediators have been sent to “multiple” refineries, but declined to provide specific numbers.