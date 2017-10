NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery is receiving crude oil in its tanks ahead of the restart of some of its units after Labor Day, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The 185,000 bpd refinery was bought by Delta on June 22, 2012, the nation’s first ever purchase of an oil refinery by an airline was done to have more control over fuel costs.