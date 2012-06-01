FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominion begins construction at $1.1 bln VA natgas plant
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 5 years ago

Dominion begins construction at $1.1 bln VA natgas plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Will supply power to 325,000 homes at peak demand

* Expected to save $100 mln in fuel costs in 1st yr

June 1 (Reuters) - Dominion Virginia Power, a subsidiary of Dominion Resources Inc, began construction work at its $1.1-billion natural gas-fired Warren County Power Station in Virginia, with a plan to start commercial operation by late 2014.

The 1,300-megawatt power station will help the company to meet growing demand for electricity from 2.4 million customers, Dominion said in a statement dated May 31.

The power plant is projected to save its customers more than $100 million in fuel costs in its first year of operation. It is projected to require about 30 employees to operate.

Dominion is building the plant in close proximity to Northern Virginia, which is a growing, high-demand region, the company said.

“It would supply enough electricity for 325,000 homes at peak demand,” it added.

The company is projected to need 4,000 megawatts of additional electricity by 2022 to meet the peak demand from its customers, the release said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.