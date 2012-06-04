FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Venezuela halts El Palito cat cracker for 20 days
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Venezuela halts El Palito cat cracker for 20 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds PDVSA comment, background)

CARACAS, June 4 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Monday it was halting the catalytic cracking unit of its 146,000 barrel-per-day El Palito refinery for 20 days for preventative maintenance.

El Palito had recurrent problems last year, then in January workers took its catalytic cracking unit offline for two weeks to make repairs following a valve system problem.

“The stoppage will last 20 days and involves preventative maintenance of the gas cooler and sliding valves system in the catalytic cracking plant,” PDVSA said in a statement.

Domestic fuel supplies would not affected, the company said.

This year PDVSA’s local refining network, which has a capacity of more than 1.3 million bpd, has largely overcome the frequent outages and halts for maintenance that it had in 2011. But exports of derivatives from OPEC member Venezuela have yet to make a significant recovery.

PDVSA hopes eventually to almost double El Palito’s output to around 280,000 bpd with the help of financing from Japan. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Daniel Wallis)

