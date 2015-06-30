FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit back online after upset at Essar's Stanlow, England refinery
June 30, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

Unit back online after upset at Essar's Stanlow, England refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees walk past an Essar Group logo outside their headquarters in Mumbai May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

(Reuters) - An unspecified unit was brought back online after a brief malfunction at Essar’s 245,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in northern England on Tuesday, a company spokesman told Reuters.

“A compressor on a production line at the Stanlow refinery tripped,” the spokesman added.

The incident caused brief flaring. A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.

Reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
