Unit back online after upset at Essar's Stanlow, England refinery

Employees walk past an Essar Group logo outside their headquarters in Mumbai May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

(Reuters) - An unspecified unit was brought back online after a brief malfunction at Essar’s 245,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in northern England on Tuesday, a company spokesman told Reuters.

“A compressor on a production line at the Stanlow refinery tripped,” the spokesman added.

The incident caused brief flaring. A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.