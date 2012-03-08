Exxon restarts FCC at Beaumont, Texas refinery

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp completed the restart of the 117,700-barrels-per-day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 344,500-bpd Beaumont, Texas refinery by Thursday, a company spokeswoman said.

The unit was shut for unplanned repairs in mid-February. Initially, Exxon expected to return the FCC to service within days.

“I can confirm that the FCC has restarted and the Beaumont refinery is operating normally,” Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore said in a statement.