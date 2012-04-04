Exxon says Beaumont crude unit, coker shut

HOUSTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery began a planned overhaul on Sunday on Crude Distillation Unit B, a coking unit, and other associated units, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“There will be minimal impact to production,” said Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore. “Prior arrangements have been made in anticipation of the turnaround and Exxon Mobil expects to be able to meet its contractual commitments.”

Moore said the work was planned to last for several weeks.