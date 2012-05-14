FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon returning Beaumont HCU to normal ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Exxon Mobil says working to restart coker

HOUSTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery has restarted a hydrocracking unit and was working to return it to normal operation on Monday, a company spokeswoman said.

“The Beaumont Refinery HDC unit has been restreamed and is returning to normal operations,” Exxon spokeswoman Kathleen Jackson said.

The hydrocracker was taken out of production on Thursday.

The company is also working to restart a compressor on the coking unit, Jackson said. The coker malfunctioned on Saturday, according to regulatory filings Exxon made on Saturday.

