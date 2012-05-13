FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Beaumont refinery coker malfunctions -filing
May 13, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon Beaumont refinery coker malfunctions -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 13 (Reuters) - A coking unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

A wet gas compressor tripped out of operation on the coker, according to the unit.

A hydrocracking unit was temporarily shut last week at the refinery.

A coker increases the amount of refinable material produced from a barrel of crude oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute from residual oil. A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to increase motor fuel production from a barrel of oil.

