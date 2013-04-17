FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Beaumont contractors hurt in work on shut hydrotreater -sources
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2013

Exxon Beaumont contractors hurt in work on shut hydrotreater -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Twelve contract workers were hurt on Wednesday morning when a fire broke on a shut hydrotreater heat exchanger at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with operations at the refinery.

The workers were thought to have been welding on a section of the heat exchanger when the fire broke out, the sources said.

The hydrotreater is part of the refinery’s system for removing harmful substances from feedstock so the motor fuels produced will comply with federal environmental regulations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
