Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery reports hydrocracker trip
June 13, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery reports hydrocracker trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

June 13 (Reuters) - A hydrocracker unit tripped on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

“Operators are working to restore normal operations,” the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum and Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

