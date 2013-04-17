FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon puts out fire in process unit at Beaumont, Texas, refinery
April 17, 2013

Exxon puts out fire in process unit at Beaumont, Texas, refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said a fire within a process unit that was down for maintenance was extinguished at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

The fire was quickly brought under control and has been extinguished, company spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.

“At this time, 12 contract employee injuries have been reported. Of these, six workers are being transported to hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment,” Moore said.

Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

