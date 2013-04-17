Exxon puts out fire in process unit at Beaumont, Texas, refinery

April 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said a fire within a process unit that was down for maintenance was extinguished at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

The fire was quickly brought under control and has been extinguished, company spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.

“At this time, 12 contract employee injuries have been reported. Of these, six workers are being transported to hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment,” Moore said.