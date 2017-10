March 25 (Reuters) - A fire Sunday morning at one of the processing units at ExxonMobil Corp’s Billings, Montana refinery, has been extinguished, according to a local media report.

“No injuries are reported with all employees and contractors accounted for,” the report at Kpax.com said.

Exxon runs a 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Billings.