Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery boosting production - sources

HOUSTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, refinery, the country’s second largest, has begun increasing production levels for the first time since cutting back in early February due to a glut of gasoline in the United States, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 560,500 bpd refinery crude oil intake was cut between by 75,000 bpd below faceplate capacity and 100,000 bpd below normal production levels in early February. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse)