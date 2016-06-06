FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Handover of Exxon's Torrance refinery to PBF may slip by 1 month to Aug 1- sources
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Handover of Exxon's Torrance refinery to PBF may slip by 1 month to Aug 1- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The handover of Exxon Mobil’s 149,500 barrel per day Torrance, California refinery to PBF Energy may slip by a month to August 1 due to ongoing maintenance at the facility, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The refiner is still waiting for a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) compressor to return from repairs in Houston, one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, a hydrocracker compressor that went down last week has not returned to operations, one source said.

A spokesman for Exxon on Monday said the handover is expected to be complete by mid-2016, and declined to comment on the repairs.

A spokesperson for PBF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.