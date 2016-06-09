FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Mobil to start full operations at Torrance refinery by June 13
June 9, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Exxon Mobil to start full operations at Torrance refinery by June 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil should have its 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery running at full capacity by June 13, which will put the refiner on track to hand the facility over to PBF Energy by its July 1st deadline, according to a source familiar with operations.

A fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) compressor at the facility is in the process of being re-installed and should be operational this weekend, the source said.

A hydrocracker compressor has also been fixed and is operational, the source added.

The refiner must run the facility at full capacity for 15 days before transferring ownership to PBF Energy. Last week, two sources close to the matter warned the handover to may slip to Aug. 1 due to ongoing maintenance. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

