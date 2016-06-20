Exxon says flaring at Torrance refinery due to breakdowns, not crane accident

HOUSTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Flaring at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery on Monday morning was the result of breakdowns in some units not due to a crane accident that occurred early in the morning, spokesman Todd Spitler said on Monday by email.

The refinery began flaring at 9:39 a.m. PDT (1639 GMT) due to a breakdown, according to a filing with state regulators.

A 300-ton crane tipped over at the refinery around 9:30 PDT, resulting in minor injuries for three of the plant's contract workers, according to Spitler. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)