Gasoline unit at Exxon's Torrance refinery running at 75 pct
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
May 19, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Gasoline unit at Exxon's Torrance refinery running at 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 19 (Reuters) - A fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at Exxon Mobil’s 149,000 barrel per day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles is running at 75 percent due to repairs on one of its compressors, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The repairs are expected to last up to 30 days, the source said.

The FCC went down last February following an explosion, but must be in working condition for Exxon to transfer ownership of the facility to PBF Energy by the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

