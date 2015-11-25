California lifts order prohibiting use of FCCU and ESP at Exxon Torrance refinery

(Reuters) - The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CAL/OSHA) said on Tuesday that it lifted an order prohibiting the use of a fluid catalytic cracking unit and electrostatic precipitator at Exxon’s refinery in Torrance, California.

PBF Energy recently agreed to buy the Torrance refinery from Exxon and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016 after the plant is restored to its full working order.

The prohibition was placed on the fluid catalytic cracking unit on Feb. 18, following an explosion at the 149,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Torrance refinery.

In the aftermath of the explosion price of gasoline in Los Angeles surged to its highest level in about 18 months and sent February deliveries of California gasoline, known as CARBOB, as high as 40 cents above futures.

Cal/OSHA added that Exxon Mobil now has a green light to operate the electrostatic precipitator once it is repaired and installed.

The Process Safety Management (PSM) unit of Cal/OSHA spent three months reviewing Exxon Mobil’s pre-startup safety review on the fluid catalytic cracking unit which includes the electrostatic precipitator.