Exxon's Torrance suffered structural damage - local media

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrels per day Torrance, California refinery suffered structural damage following a blast on Wednesday morning, local news network ABC7.com reported on its website.

The explosion occurred near a fluid catalytic cracking unit of the refinery, according to David Campbell, the treasurer and secretary of the local chapter of the United Steelworkers that represent operators at the plant.

The company said it was evaluating the cause of the incident, according to Gesuina Paras, a Public and Government Affairs Advisor at the company.