CORRECTED-Exxon says fire at Torrance, Calif., refinery contained
March 12, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Exxon says fire at Torrance, Calif., refinery contained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday instead of Thursday)

March 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said its fire brigade had contained a blaze Wednesday evening at its 155,000-barrel-a-day Torrance, California refinery, the site of a Feb. 18 fire.

The company said there were no injuries in the second blast and that it was quickly extinguished by the refinery’s fire brigade. The local fire department also arrived at the scene to offer assistance, Exxon said in a statement.

The previous fire broke out in the refinery’s fluid catalytic cracking unit. The company did not specify what unit Thursday’s fire was in. The fire did not affect the refinery’s current operations, according to the company’s statement. The company is still operating the refinery at reduced rates after the previous incident. (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Ken Wills)

