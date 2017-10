June 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Tuesday reported unplanned flaring and breakdown at its 149,500 barrel-per-day Torrance, California, refinery, according to a filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

In a separate filing with California Emergency Management Agency, the company reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to the flaring at the refinery. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)