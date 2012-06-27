FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon L.A. refinery back to planned ops after breakdown
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon L.A. refinery back to planned ops after breakdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, resumed planned operations on Wednesday, one day after a breakdown triggered flaring at the refinery and lifted Los Angeles spot market gasoline prices.

“The Torrance Refinery has resolved the breakdown that resulted in unplanned flaring on Tuesday,” said Exxon spokeswoman Gesuina Paras. “Operations have resumed according to plan. ExxonMobil expects to meet its contractual commitments.”

A planned overhaul of three units at the refinery continues. Paras declined to say when that work would finish.

