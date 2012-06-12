FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small fire quickly put out at Exxon Torrance refinery -official
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 9:38 PM / 5 years ago

Small fire quickly put out at Exxon Torrance refinery -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - A small blaze on Monday afternoon at Exxon Mobil Corp.’s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery was quickly extinguished by the plant’s in-house firefighting department, said a spokesman for the Torrance Fire Department on Tuesday.

“We responded to a fire at the refinery that already had been extinguished,” said Capt. Steve Deuel of the Torrance Fire Department. “There was still some product leaking from a line.”

No injuries were reported due to the fire, Deuel said.

An Exxon representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

Vacuum gasoil, an intermediate product, was leaking from the pipeline where the fire broke out, he said. Vacuum gasoil is usually produced by a crude distillation unit and is made into gasoline in a catalytic cracking unit.

The line, where the fire broke out, was a transmission pipe not associated with any specific unit, Deuel said.

“It ended up being more of a cleanup situation than a fire situation,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.