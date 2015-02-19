Exxon refinery where blast occurred recently cited - California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Torrance, California, refinery, hit by an explosion and fire on Wednesday, was cited in November for eight serious violations following state inspections last year, according to documents released on Thursday.

The blast and blaze that ripped through a gasoline processing unit at the refinery near Los Angeles slightly injured four workers. It prompted area schools to keep students and staff indoors as a precaution.

On Nov. 24, California’s Division of Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, cited the refinery for eight serious and 17 general violations and fined Exxon Mobil $41,320, according to the documents.

The citation, which Exxon has appealed, resulted from 10 routine inspections of the facility.

A serious violation is defined as one that could result in serious injury or death.

Exxon Mobil spokesman Todd Spitler did not immediately comment on the violations.

None of the violations concerned the fluid catalytic cracker, the unit involved in Wednesday’s explosion, which will remain shut down until an investigation into the cause of blast is complete. The probe is expected to take up to six months.

The violations were by far the most the refinery had received in the past five years, according to a Cal/OSHA compilation. In four previous routine inspections during that time, the company received one serious and six general violations in all.