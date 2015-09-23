FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restart of Exxon's California refinery pushed to February - sources
#Market News
September 23, 2015

Restart of Exxon's California refinery pushed to February - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The restart of Exxon Mobil Corp’s California refinery has been pushed to February next year, West Coast refined product market sources said on Tuesday.

The 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance has been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion destroyed equipment critical to controlling emissions from a key gasoline-making unit. The company had proposed restarting the plant at reduced rates using older equipment in the interim, but crews have been pulled from that effort to focus on final repairs.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

