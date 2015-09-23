Restart of Exxon's California refinery pushed to February - sources

HOUSTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The restart of Exxon Mobil Corp’s California refinery has been pushed to February next year, West Coast refined product market sources said on Tuesday.

The 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance has been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion destroyed equipment critical to controlling emissions from a key gasoline-making unit. The company had proposed restarting the plant at reduced rates using older equipment in the interim, but crews have been pulled from that effort to focus on final repairs.