HOUSTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California reported flaring on Sunday as it continued to perform a planned overhaul on three units, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.

Exxon began a planned overhaul on a coker, a hydrotreater and a hydrogen unit in early June.