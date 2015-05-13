FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon shuts several units for planned maintenance at Torrance, Calif. refinery
May 13, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Exxon shuts several units for planned maintenance at Torrance, Calif. refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it has shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, alkylation unit, LPG merox, one of the hydrogen plants, and a couple of coker towers for a planned maintenance at its 149,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California.

Exxon said the overall duration of the work is expected to last for several weeks but added that the company expects to meet its contractual commitments. (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

