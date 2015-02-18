FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Schools told to 'shelter in place' after incident at Exxon Torrance refinery
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 18, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Schools told to 'shelter in place' after incident at Exxon Torrance refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes to CBS Los Angeles, not ‘CBC’, in first paragraph)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Students in about 30 schools were told to shelter in place after a possible incident at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Torrance, California, refinery on Wednesday, a report on the CBS Los Angeles news website said.

A separate report with ktla.com said residents reported hearing an explosion from the direction of the refinery and that the refinery was working to control a petroleum leak.

In a filing with state pollution regulator, the 149,500 barrel-per-day Torrance refinery reported “an incident” that caused flaring at the refinery.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Source: cbsloc.al/1Lbj8jq Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.