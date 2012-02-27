FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flint Hills shuts smoking Corpus Christi pump
February 27, 2012 / 10:04 PM / 6 years ago

Flint Hills shuts smoking Corpus Christi pump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Flint Hills Resources LP shut a smoking pump on Monday in the west plant of its 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery for repairs, a company spokeswoman said.

“There was a malfunction on a diesel driven pump,” said Flint Hills spokeswoman Katie Stavinoha in a statement.

“Operators observed smoke and cautiously treated it as a suspected fire. It was addressed quickly. There were no injuries. Upon examination, it appears the diesel engine smoked excessively. The engine has been taken out of service for repair.”

Stavinoha declined to say on which unit the pump was located.

