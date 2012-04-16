FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flint Hills, TX, HCU issue causes flaring-sources
April 16, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Flint Hills, TX, HCU issue causes flaring-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - A hydrocracking unit (HCU) malfunction triggered flaring on Monday morning in the west plant at Flint Hills Resources 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A Flint Hills spokeswoman declined to discuss the unit involved in the Monday morning incident, which temporarily shut some roads adjoining the refinery’s west plant.

A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to produce motor fuel like diesel, which has become an attractive export for U.S. refiners.

