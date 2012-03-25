FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flint Hills' Texas refinery shuts coker-filing
#Market News
March 25, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 6 years

Flint Hills' Texas refinery shuts coker-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Flint Hills Resources’ 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to restart a hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The coker was shut for repairs to an exchanger and the alkylation unit had been shut for repairs.

A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute, from residual oil. An alkylation unit converts refining byproducts into octane boosting blend components for gasoline.

