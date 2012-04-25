FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flint Hills reports leak at Corpus Christi refinery
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

Flint Hills reports leak at Corpus Christi refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Flint Hills Resources on Wednesday reported a leak in an orthoxylene unit at the west plant of its 290,078 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas , according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

“A shutdown of the orthoxylene crystallizer column was initiated immediately to mitigate the leak,” the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore

