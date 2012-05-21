FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Fuji Oil sees 2012/13 crude refining up 8 pct
May 21, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Fuji Oil sees 2012/13 crude refining up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's AOC Holdings said
its Fuji Oil unit plans to refine 8 percent more crude oil in
the year to end-March 2013 than a year earlier, to meet firm
demand for low-sulphur fuel oil for power generation after the
March 2011 earthquake.  	
    The company said it plans to refine 8.228 million kilolitres	
(142,000 barrels per day) of crude oil this business year.  	
    Fuji Oil's sole Sodegaura refinery, facing Tokyo Bay, has a
capacity of 143,000 barrels per day and supplies fuel oil and
crude to quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co. 	
    In April 2011, Fuji Oil boosted the capacity of the
refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) by 3,000 bpd to 143,000
bpd to meet demand after the March quake.  	
    Following is the company's sales outlook for this financial 	
year, with year-on-year percentage changes (units in 1,000 	
kilolitres; 1 kilolitre is equal to 6.2898 barrels):  	
	
                Oil product   2011/12   2012/13  Yr/Yr %
                   Gasoline    1,808     2,222        23
                    Naphtha      325       383        18
            Mid distillates    2,818     2,693        -4
                 C fuel oil    1,172     1,299        11
 (C fuel oil for utilities)    1,066     1,214        14
            Benzene, xylene      474       491         4
                      Other      844     1,084        28
               Joint barter      354       243       -31
          Total oil product    7,801     8,419         8
             Crude refining    7,609     8,228         8
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
