FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hess' Port Reading FCC unit in operation after flaring
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hess' Port Reading FCC unit in operation after flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Hess Corp said on Monday the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, is operating after an earlier brief flaring but it was unclear as to whether production had been affected by the snag.

“The FCC remains in operation and no other units were impacted,” said a spokeswoman for the company, adding that the flaring was due to a minor compressor issue.

As a company policy, Hess does not release information about the unit operating rates, the spokeswoman said.

A fire department spokesman said that flaring began Monday morning as a safety precaution.

“There were no evacuations,” said Captain Daryl Zullo of the Port Reading Fire Department, adding that flaring is a safety precaution when there is a unit malfunction.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.