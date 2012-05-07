UPDATE 1-Hess' Port Reading FCC unit in operation after flaring

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Hess Corp said on Monday the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, is operating after an earlier brief flaring but it was unclear as to whether production had been affected by the snag.

“The FCC remains in operation and no other units were impacted,” said a spokeswoman for the company, adding that the flaring was due to a minor compressor issue.

As a company policy, Hess does not release information about the unit operating rates, the spokeswoman said.

A fire department spokesman said that flaring began Monday morning as a safety precaution.

“There were no evacuations,” said Captain Daryl Zullo of the Port Reading Fire Department, adding that flaring is a safety precaution when there is a unit malfunction.