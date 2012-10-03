FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hess' Port Reading propane truck leak stopped
October 3, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Hess' Port Reading propane truck leak stopped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The leak in a truck loading propane at Hess Corp’s 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, has been stopped, and emergency responders are demobilizing, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The leak developed at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Emergency responders worked to safely disperse the vapors. Non-essential personnel were evacuated from the facility, while refining and gasoline and distillate product loading operations are continuing as normal. There have been no injuries.

