Aug 2 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp said on Thursday an early morning fire on a diesel hydrotreater unit at the east plant of its 115,300 barrel-per-day (bpd)refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was fully extinguished. The fire was contained within the east plant and there was no impact to the west plant of the refinery, a company spokeswoman said. She said that there were no injuries reported due to the fire and the company was assessing the damages and impact to production.