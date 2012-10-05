FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier says Tulsa East refinery at normal rates
October 5, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier says Tulsa East refinery at normal rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp said on Friday it had returned its 70,300-barrels-per-day Tulsa East refinery in Oklahoma to normal rates after the company completed repairs on a diesel hydrotreater damaged by an August fire.

HollyFrontier had said on Aug. 8 that repairs would take six to eight weeks.

“The work was completed within that timeframe,” spokeswoman Julia Heidenreich said, without specifying the exact date of the restart.

The company plans to undertake a 30-day turnaround at its 85,000 bpd Tulsa West plant “fairly soon,” Heidenreich added.

