UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans 2013 refinery turnarounds

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp has scheduled turnarounds at its Oklahoma and New Mexico refineries in the first quarter of 2013, Chief Operating Officer Dave Lamp said on Wednesday.

In January, work will begin involving a crude distillation unit and an alkylation unit at the 105,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, Lamp told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

The east plant at HollyFrontier’s 155,300 bpd refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will undergo work starting in March. A current turnaround at the refinery’s west plant is slated to wrap up in December, Lamp said.

Overall, the company plans to run 424,000 bpd at its five refineries in the current quarter, Chief Executive Mike Jennings said.