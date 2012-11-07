FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans 2013 refinery turnarounds
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans 2013 refinery turnarounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp has scheduled turnarounds at its Oklahoma and New Mexico refineries in the first quarter of 2013, Chief Operating Officer Dave Lamp said on Wednesday.

In January, work will begin involving a crude distillation unit and an alkylation unit at the 105,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, Lamp told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

The east plant at HollyFrontier’s 155,300 bpd refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will undergo work starting in March. A current turnaround at the refinery’s west plant is slated to wrap up in December, Lamp said.

Overall, the company plans to run 424,000 bpd at its five refineries in the current quarter, Chief Executive Mike Jennings said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.