FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husky says ops normal at Lima refinery as strike continues
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Husky says ops normal at Lima refinery as strike continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc’s 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday as a strike by 230 hourly workers entered a fifth day, a company spokesman said.

Since members of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624 went on strike on Friday morning, managers and technical staff have been running the refinery.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said on Tuesday that no talks have been scheduled with the USW.

A USW representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.