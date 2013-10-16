FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Idemitsu shuts Chiba CDU after small fire
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 16, 2013 / 11:18 PM / 4 years ago

Japan's Idemitsu shuts Chiba CDU after small fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd said it had shut the 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) sole No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Wednesday morning after a small fire near the unit.

The fire was extinguished soon after and there were no injuries, a company spokesman said on Thursday. A restart date has not been set but the company plans to resume operations of the CDU soon, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.