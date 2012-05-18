FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Japan Idemitsu to shut 140,000 bpd CDU from early June
#Energy
May 18, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Japan Idemitsu to shut 140,000 bpd CDU from early June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix dateline)	
    TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd,
Japan's third-largest oil company, said on Friday it would shut
down the 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit
(CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery from early June to late July, but
did not say how long maintenance of the CDU would run.	
    The company said it would shut the secondary units at the
refinery from late May to mid- to-late July.	
    It also plans to shut its 120,000 bpd CDU at the Tokuyama
refinery for a longer-than-usual turnaround in October-November
to prepare for closure of the CDU in 2014. 	
    Idemitsu operates four CDUs at four refineries in Japan,
with a total capacity of 640,000 barrels per day (bpd).    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

