Japan's Idemitsu shuts Chiba CDU after fire
July 19, 2012 / 10:07 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's Idemitsu shuts Chiba CDU after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it shut the 220,000 barrels per day No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Thursday evening after fire.

The refinery’s sole CDU was shut immediately after the fire was confirmed from near the CDU’s naphtha circulation lines at around 7:40 p.m. (1040 GMT) on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The company said it was investigating the cause of the incident, and added there were no injuries. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gary Hill)

