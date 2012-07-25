FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Idemitsu to restart fire-hit CDU in 2 weeks
July 25, 2012

Japan's Idemitsu to restart fire-hit CDU in 2 weeks

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Wednesday it expects to resume operations of the fire-hit 220,000 barrels per day No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, in about two weeks.

The refinery’s sole CDU was shut immediately after the fire was confirmed from near the CDU’s naphtha circulation lines on July 19.

The company is preparing to carry out repair work once it receives approval from the authorities, a company spokesman said. Idemitsu thinks oil leaked from an aperture in the pipeline led to the fire, he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

