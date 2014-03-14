FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Idemitsu shuts refinery after strong quake
#Energy
March 14, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Idemitsu shuts refinery after strong quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Friday it had shut all units at the 120,000 barrels-per-day Tokuyama refinery complex in western Japan after a strong earthquake earlier in the day.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Japan’s southern island of Kyushu near the city of Oita, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Naphtha crackers at the Tokuyama plant with capacity to produce 687,000 tonnes of ethylene a year were also shut down, a company spokeswoman said. It was unclear when operations would restart, she said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

