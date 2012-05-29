FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Work completed at Imperial's Ontario refinery
May 29, 2012

UPDATE 1-Work completed at Imperial's Ontario refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Nanticoke refinery back in operation
    * Work continues at Sarnia, Strathcona


    CALGARY, Alberta, May 29 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd
 said on Tuesday that its 112,000 barrel a day
Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery had resumed normal operations
following several weeks of planned maintenance.	
    Among its other facilities, work continues at the 121,000
bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, where some units are still
operating, and at the 187,000 Strathcona plant in Alberta,
spokesman Jon Harding said in an email.	
    Maintenance at Strathcona, located near Edmonton, began May
10.	
    At Sarnia, Imperial said two weeks ago that a coker unit,
which processes heavy oil, would down for several weeks of
unscheduled work after a plume of black smoke rose from the
plant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
