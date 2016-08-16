FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Imperial Oil says Ontario refinery is not source of oily river sheen
August 16, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Imperial Oil says Ontario refinery is not source of oily river sheen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil said on Tuesday its Sarnia, Ontario refinery is not the source of an oily sheen noticed on the St. Clair River and there are no operational issues at the facility.

Imperial spokeswoman Lisa Schmidt said the sheen on the river was spotted flowing alongside Imperial's operations at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (1230 GMT) and the company reported it to local authorities. The source of the sheen is still unknown. (Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
